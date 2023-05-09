Watch: Charlize Theron Vows to ‘F**k Anybody Up Who’s Trying to F**k With’ LGBTQ People

Actress Charlize Theron issued a warning to opponents of the LGBTQ community Sunday night during the Drag Isn’t Dangerous fundraising telethon.

Theron, who has a transgender daughter and a long history of being a supporter of LGBTQ rights, appeared with a group of friends in a pre-taped segment in which she told the drag community she has their collective backs, saying:

We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.

A statement which seemed to reference gun violence came later with Theron adding her love of all things LGBTQ.

“There are so many things hurting and really killing our kids and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen — because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person,” she declared.

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon was staged to raise money to combat what backers say is rising anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The four-hour livestream event was designed to be a celebration of all things drag and reportedly delivered more than $500,000 from 5,000 individual donors.

The event also sought to join vocal opposition to anyone questioning or challenging LGBTQ as has already happened publicly in Florida.

Watch: Hundreds of Drag Queens, “Allies” Chanting “Ron DeSantis Has Got to Go” in Florida Capitol

Carlos Guillermo Smith/POLITICALLY+ /TMX

Organisers said “the recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking” which is why they wanted to step out of the shadows and show the world their gender orientation.

Theron previously backed the LGBTQ community in 2018 when she attacked President Donald Trump and accused his administration of violating transgender people’s “basic human rights” as Breitbart News reported.