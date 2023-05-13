Audience Members Walk Out After Comedian Jokes About Dylan Mulvaney: ‘F**k You, Transphobe’

A female stand-up comedian was heckled and called a “transphobe” after joking about Dylan Mulvaney, saying that Mulvaney has no “tits” because he’s still a man.

Comic Chrissie Mayr was recently performing at the Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub in Dallas when she started riffing on Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender social media influencer behind the Bud Light controversy.

“Why has it been a year of girlhood and still no tits? That’s day one, OK?” Mayr told the audience, referring to Mulvaney’s recent celebration of his “365 days of girlhood.”

“If I’m transitioning to a dude, day one I’m getting a cock — and I’m getting the biggest one you can find. Like, go into the back room, get me something black, OK?” she added.

Watch below:

It’s the long awaited TRANS JOKE walk out moment from my show in Dallas last week!! Enjoy! 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/WgiMSZrmZC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

“Why no tits for Dylan? I don’t understand,” Maryr continued.

An audience member responded: “Because he’s a man.”

“Because he’s man,” the comedian replied in agreement.

At that point, others in the audience started heckling Mayr. “No, she’s a woman!” someone yelled.

“Uh-oh!” Mayr replied. “Uh-oh. We have one of those. I figured. It’s all good. We can all have different beliefs. It’s OK. Some of us can believe in reality.”

Later, several women were seen leaving the performance. “Fuck you, transphobe!” one of them yelled out.

“Is that the best you can do?” Mayr replied.

Dylan Mulvaney, who is a man but claims to be a woman, is at the center of the Bud Light controversy after he became the latest celebrity spokesman for the formerly popular beer.

As a result of the Mulvaney deal, sales of Bud Light have tanked dramatically, causing parent company Anheuser-Busch to distance itself from the Mulvaney scandal.

