Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife for ‘Affair’ amid Sex Assault Lawsuit: ‘My Choices Have Brought Shame on Her’

Grammy-nominated country music star Jimmie Allen has apologized to his estranged wife for “humiliating her” with an “affair” as he faces a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” Allen said in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father,” he continued. “I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

Allen went on to say that the business he is in “is full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built,” adding, “I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weakness.”

The musician has also been suspended by his agency, his manager, as well as terminated by his publicist, in the wake of the lawsuit filed against him.

“We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously,” a United Talent Agency (UTA) spokesperson told Variety.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the talent agency The Familie told the outlet that “given the nature of the allegations in the lawsuit filed on Thursday, The Familie has decided to suspend management activities with Jimmie Allen effective immediately.”

Allen’s publicist at Full Coverage Communications has also reportedly terminated business with the multiplatinum country star.

The “Best Shot” singer’s former day-to-day manager is accusing Allen of rape, sexual assault, and harassment, and also claims that she was manipulated and groomed by the country star, who got her to be in an abusive sexual relationship with him while she worked on his management team.

The former manager is now suing Allen, as well as his former management firm.

“Allen made clear that Plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct,” the lawsuit states, adding that the “Make Me Want To” singer manipulated his power and influence over the woman’s role as his manager “to recruit and entice Plaintiff to private locations, including his hotel room, home, car and event locations, where he would perform sex acts.”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Allen raped the woman in March 2021 during a business trip to Los Angeles where the country star was filming as episode of American Idol, in which he was featured as a celebrity guest.

“Allen sexually assaulted Plaintiff, while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent,” the suit states. “She lost consciousness and awoke naked in her hotel room several hours later, with Jimmie Allen insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible.”

“She realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith,” the lawsuit adds.

While Allen admitted to a sexual relationship with the woman, he says it was consensual, telling Variety that the allegations are “deeply troubling and hurtful,” and claimed they are “false” and “extremely damaging.”

Nonetheless, the “Don’t You Wanna Know” singer has been dropped by a host of entities.

In addition to UTA, The Familie, and Full Coverage Communications parting ways from Allen, BBR Music Group had also suspended the singer within hours of the lawsuit being filed. Allen has also been dropped from the CMA Fest in Nashville next month.

Additionally, the Country Music Association told Variety that the organization has removed Allen from the main stage lineup set for Nissan Stadium. Delaware State University also dropped him as the commencement speaker for the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony.

Allen’s former manager Ash Bowers of Wide Open Music also dropped the “Big In A Small Town” singer after the woman made her allegations.

On Tuesday, it appears that Allen’s deal with the Shark Tank powered ice cream company The Frozen Farmer is also ending amid the allegations against the musician, according to a report by TMZ.

