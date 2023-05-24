The legendary Tina Turner, long declared the “Queen of Rock ’n Roll” for obvious reasons, died Wednesday at the age of 83. For decades, Turner grabbed hold of current fashion codes and took them to extremes.

During the 1970s, the decade that launched her to worldwide stardom, she championed the sexual revolution’s liking for barely-there ensembles.

At the same time, Turner harkened back to the glamour of Josephine Baker and the flappers of the Roaring ‘20s with her fringed, sequin-studded costumes straight off designer Bob Mackie’s mannequins.

Throughout the 1980s, Turner reinvented herself with a glam rock hairdo that put the men of Guns and Roses to shame, ripped jean jacket, and skin-tight cropped leather pants. She was doing reinvention long before Madonna mainstreamed the concept.

To remember Turner’s legacy, her most iconic costumes are featured below.

