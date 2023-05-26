Disney Reputation Among Voters Plummets Amid Fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Disney’s reputation among American voters has plummeted to new lows amid its ongoing political fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), according to this year’s Axios Harris Poll 100, which measures and ranks the reputations of prominent corporations.

The Walt Disney Co. took a giant hit in the rankings, dropping a dozen spots, to 77th place. In addition, Disney now ranks among the top five “most polarizing” companies, behind The Trump Organization, Fox Corp., Hobby Lobby, and cryptocurrency firm FTX.

“The lesson here is that when you divide you subtract,” said Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema told Axios. “When you divide audiences, you’re ultimately going to be subtracting customers for your business.”

The poll found 42 percent of Republicans said their feelings about Disney grew more negative over the past year, while 44 percent of Democrats said they were feeling more positive about the company.

This year’s Axios Harris Poll 100 found that Republicans’ top corporations included John Deere, Hobby Lobby, and Chick-fil-A .

Among Democrats, the favorites included Trader Joe’s, USAA, Honda Motor, and Apple. The poll said that Pfizer — which developed a COVID-19 vaccine — appeared on Democrats’ top 10 list.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney recently sued Gov. DeSantis in federal court, alleging he retaliated against the company after it vowed to fight the state’s Parental Rights in Education law — known in the mainstream media as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The Florida law protects public school students from indoctrination in radical left-wing gender ideology, including transgenderism, as well as LGBTQ propaganda.

