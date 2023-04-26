Disney Escalates War on Florida, Sues Ron DeSantis Claiming ‘Targeted Campaign of Government Retaliation’

The Walt Disney Co. is escalating its war on Florida, filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis in which the company accuses him of waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Disney filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court as the two sides continue to battle over control of the special district in Orlando known as Reedy Creek.

Florida revoked Disney’s self-governing privileges in the district last year after the company started a political war with DeSantis over the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education Law — which the media have smeared as “Don’t Say Gay.” The law prohibits public schools from indoctrinating students in radical gender ideology, including transgenderism, and other forms of sexual ideology.

Disney’s suit alleges DeSantis has waged a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company amid the ongoing fight over the law. It also claims the Republican governor “orchestrated at every step” a campaign to punish Disney in ways that threaten the company’s business.

The lawsuit was filed the same day as DeSantis’ latest countermove against Disney that sought to undo a development deal Disney struck to maintain its power over the district.

In addition to DeSantis, the suit names Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s acting secretary Meredith Ivey.

