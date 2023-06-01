Lizzo Threatens to Quit Music and Live on a Farm After a Post About How Fat She Is Went Viral

Pop megastar Lizzo has had enough of snide comments about her body size and shape. So much so the committed Joe Biden campaigner took to social media on Wednesday to challenge what she calls the “fatphobic comments” she faces on a daily basis.

The Grammy winner who rose to public consciousness in 2019 with her third album Cuz I Love You and its hit singles “Juice” and “Truth Hurt” admitted “it’s really starting to make [her] hate the world.”

Lizzo exclaimed: “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM..”

She then further expanded on her comments, Urban Hollywood reports.

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on shit y’all know NOTHING ABOUT.” – Lizzo

Shortly after this, Lizzo changed her account to “protected” tweets, meaning Twitter users are unable to see her posts unless they already followed her.

Her comment came in response to a tweet by author and podcaster Layah Heilpern, who shared a video of Lizzo wearing a sparkling green grown and removing the detachable skirt while singing and dancing on stage.

Heilpern captioned the post: “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris 2020 campaigner has publicly confirmed previously she has no doubt about how beautiful she is, as Breitbart News reported.

The singer and self-declared “body icon” last April showed her 13.4 million Instagram a recording captured in what appears to be her bathroom.

Lizzo is seen in a grey bathrobe topped with natural, wet hair and make-up.

“I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized?” she asked. Lizzo then stared into the camera as she continued to film the selfie-video.

“I am fucking gorgeous,” she declared. “I am the beauty standard.”

The video ends as Lizzo is standing up in her robe while attempting to continue the recording before the phone crashes down.

Lizzo’s praise of her body follows an interview she gave in March last year, declaring herself a “body icon” and a champion of the body positivity movement.