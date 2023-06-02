Glamour Magazine Puts Pregnant Transgender ‘Man’ on June Cover for Pride Month

The British version of Glamour, a fashion magazine for women, has put a pregnant transgender “man” on its June cover in recognition of Pride month.

Logan Brown is a biological woman who now identifies as a “man.”

As Glamour tells it in its cover story, Brown unexpectedly became pregnant by her partner Bailey J Mills, who is a gender “non-binary” drag performer.

Glamour, which is published by Condé Nast, claims the couple has become a victim of online “transphobia” after a commenter wrote “Men can’t get pregnant” across Brown’s social media accounts.

As a day job, Brown is employed as a “residential children’s support worker,” which appears to mean she works in a children’s group home.

Brown recalled when she learned she was pregnant.

“One day, I had this really weird feeling; it was early in the morning and Bailey was asleep,” she said.

“I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I’d been off testosterone for a while due to some health issues. It was like my whole world just stopped. That everything, all my manlihood that I’ve worked hard for, for so long, just completely felt like it was erased.”

She eventually came to accept and embrace her pregnancy. For people who say men can’t get pregnant, she responded:

“This thing about ‘men can’t get pregnant’ is that I would not identify as anything else just because I found out I’m pregnant. It’s important for me to stay real with my identity. I am a pregnant man, and I am trans.”

