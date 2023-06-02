‘Wild ‘n Out’ Cast Member, Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

Former Wild ‘n Out cast member and longtime partner of YouTube star DC Young Fly, Ms Jacky Oh!, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, has died at the age of 32.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” the spokesperson continued.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the BET Media Group spokesperson added.

Sources told TMZ that Ms Jacky Oh! died on Wednesday in Miami, Florida. While the cause of her death remains unclear, the outlet noted that a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery.

Ms Jacky Oh! and DC Young Fly reportedly met in Washington D.C. in 2015 while she was being featured as one of the women on MTV’s hit show, Wild ‘N Out.

While DC Young Fly remains one of the show’s biggest stars, Ms Jacky Oh! left the show and went on to launch her own lip gloss line, J Nova Collection.

DC Young Fly was in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting new episodes of Wild ‘N Out when he got the news that Ms Jacky Oh! had died, sources told TMZ.

Although the two had never married, they remained a couple and had three children together: two daughters, Nova and Nala, and one son, Prince, who was born last year.

