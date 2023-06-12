‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Tenoch Huerta Accused of Sexual Assault, Called a ‘Sexual Predator’

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who played the villain Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been accused of sexual assault, with the alleged victim calling him a “sexual predator.”

Saxophonist and self-proclaimed feminist activist María Elena Ríos tweeted her accusation in Spanish, saying she didn’t speak out earlier because Mexico is a “macho country” where “justice is unattainable.”

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie, like @TenochHuerta,” she wrote. “Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.”

“¿Y por qué no denunciaste?” Dicen los que viven en un país machista, donde la justicia es inalcanzable donde casi te matan y ni aún así te creen ni llega la justicia. • Y no, no quiero ser famosa.

“And why didn’t you report this?” she continued. “They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you.”

She concluded: “And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.”

Tenoch Huerta, who hasn’t publicly commented on the accusation, is the second Marvel actor to face assault allegations this year. Jonathan Majors who starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was dumped by his manager and PR firm after a woman made domestic abuse allegations against the actor.

Majors has maintained his innocence in the matter.

