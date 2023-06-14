J.K. Rowling Rips Johns Hopkins University for Labelling Lesbians as ‘A Non-Man Attracted to Non-Men’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling slammed a leading U.S. medical school Tuesday for saying a lesbian is “a non-man attracted to non-men” and including the woke definition in its LGBTQI+ guide.

The glossary states “lesbian” should not just include women but also non-binary people.

The English author took to social media to publicly rip John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, for the move by writing: “Man: no definition needed. Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male.”

She added: “An absence, a vacuum where there’s no man-ness.”

a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness. pic.twitter.com/cpSaSR2Vfg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2023

The author’s tweet comes after the charity Oxfam was told to apologise and delete a section of its Pride Month advert after it brought out a video portraying her as a villain with wild red eyes, as Breitbart News reported.

Rowling’s public excoriation of Johns Hopkins is the second time this year she has been happy to offer her critique of the transgender movement in the West.

The author previously revealed she has been subjected to “many death threats” and has had her family home doxed by leftist activists for daring to speak out.

‘You Are Next’ – Harry Potter Author Rowling Receives Death Threat After Rushdie Stabbinghttps://t.co/lvf2ZsAylM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 13, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, who starred as Harry Potter in the film adaptations of Rowling’s books, is just one her many critics.

He previously wrote: “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment. Transgender women are women.”