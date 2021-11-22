J.K. Rowling Says She’s ‘Received So Many Death Threats’ After Family’s Address Posted on Twitter

J.K. Rowling revealed on Monday that she has received “so many death threats” after a group of “activist actors” posted a photo revealing the address of her home in Scotland.

The Harry Potter author, who despite being openly left-wing in her political views, has increasingly become a target for her views on transgenderism and women’s rights.

On Monday, Rowling took to social media, writing: “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

Rowling said that she believes the activists who took the picture — all of whom have since deleted their Twitter accounts — did so in order to “intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.”

The author said that as a result of her address being shared online, she has received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them.”

Defiantly, Rowling said that the threats against her life have not stopped her from “speaking out.”

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Ms Rowling went on to list numerous feminist activists and other women who have spoken out against the encroachment of transgender issues on women’s rights.

She said that many of the feminists had contacted her personally to relate their experiences of being subjected to “campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex,” Rowling wrote.

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

While an ardent liberal and a self-professed feminist, Rowling has been forthright in criticising the woke language codes surrounding womanhood and transgender people.

In June of last year, for example, the Harry Potter writer shared an article “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

In response, Rowling wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Last week, it was reported that amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her views, Rowling was not invited to join HBO Max’s 20th-anniversary reunion of the first Harry Potter film, with the press release failing to even mention the creator of the series.

Rowling will reportedly only appear in the show through archival footage.

A secondary school in England has removed the names of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and British wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill from school houses after teenage students branded the famous Brits as “intolerant”. https://t.co/Db1iImg93X — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 11, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka