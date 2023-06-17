Gangsta Rap Producer Suge Knight Shows Support for Donald Trump: ‘Free My N***a Trump’

Famed gangsta rap producer and incarcerated felon Marion “Suge” Knight appears to have declared his support for former President Donald Trump, writing in a recent Instagram post, “Free my nigga Trump.”

Suge Knight (or his staff) posted an accompanying photo of Trump, with the president’s skin digitally darkened to make him appear black.

Suge Knight is currently serving a nearly three-decade sentence for voluntary manslaughter in RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. The rap mogul pleaded no contest in 2018 after he crashed his car into two men during production of the movie Straight Outta Compton, killing Terry Carter, with whom he co-founded Heavyweight Records.

During his administration, President Trump pardoned some prominent rap artists who had been convicted or were serving time in prison.

As Breitbart News reported, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were both on the list of the more than 100 pardons released by President Trump on his last full day in office.

In addition, Trump pardoned Death Row Records’ co-founder and convicted felon Michael “Harry O” Harris. His commutation came after Snoop Dogg — who was not a Trump supporter — reportedly lobbied the White House for his release.

