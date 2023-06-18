Nolte: Disney Groomers Sneak Non-Binary Character into ‘Elemental’ Flop

To once again prove they are child abusers and groomers, the child abusers and groomers at Disney snuck a non-binary character into Elemental, the studio’s latest box office catastrophe.

Can you believe these sick creeps? Actually, at this point, I believe these creepy creeps are capable of every evil ever conceived.

Elemental is a Pixar movie aimed directly at little kids, and here is what the perverts want to expose your children to:

Voice actor Ava Hauser plays Lake Ripple, the historic first non-binary character from the renowned animation studio… [T]he computer-animated comedy-drama is the 27th feature film from by Pixar Animation Studios. It draws on themes of xenophobia and migration, and how love transcends differences. … Hauser’s character Lake is Wade’s younger sibling, and although they aren’t a major protagonist in the story, their presence is a major win for non-binary representation.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I got to play Pixar's first nonbinary character! Meet Lake!

I voice Lake in the new movie #Elemental! I'm seeing it in theaters tonight with my friends, so you can catch it in theaters too if you wanna see them. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6kBPGvCATE — Kai Ava Hauser (@JustAVoiceActor) June 16, 2023

Now I’m going to tell you why this is all good news. Don’t be mad. Don’t be frustrated by Disney’s moral collapse. Hear me out…

First off, Disney had to sneak this in. A year ago, Disney would’ve used a brass band to advertise this “historic first.” The news of this “historic first” would have been all over the entertainment media and in every review. Well, no more. Over the past year, the fetishists and perverts who run Disney have discovered that openly advertising its attempts to sexualize little kids backfires at the box office. On top of keeping this a secret, my guess–and this is just a guess–is that a lot of that non-binary freak-of-a-character. A lot more than the five or ten seconds of free time it gets now, probably ended up on the cutting room floor.

Secondly, sneaking it in didn’t work. Elemental still bombed. Every normal and decent parent knows Disney is now an evil company run by degenerates desperate to sexualize those too young to consent, so normal and decent parents refuse to expose their kids to anything Disney.

And what do you think the news of this non-binary perversion aimed at toddlers will do to Disney’s already dead brand? Yep, it will only make it deader.

Finally, Elemental didn’t just bomb; it is a historic box office bomb. This latest hunk of perversion out of Disney cost $200 million to produce, at least another $100 million to promote, and opened to a pathetic $30 million. Disney is about to lose somewhere around $100 million to $200 million.

Sure, it’s sad to see something that was once as special as Disney’s move into open child predation. I get that. But you have to look at the bright side. Despite a 24/7, multi-billion-dollar propaganda effort from Big Business and Big Entertainment to normalize having sex with children (make no mistake, that’s what this is all about), it is failing, backfiring, and driving these corporations into a financial ditch.

Disney will never be Disney again. It’s over for these scumbags. There is no recovering from preying on little kids. And even if Disney wanted to stop grooming your kids (and they don’t), they can’t. The company has painted itself into a grooming corner. Disney has lost all normal and decent customers, which means its customer base is now made up only of left-wing perverts. Here’s the best part: if Disney doesn’t want to implode completely, it must continue to cater to the left-wing perverts — which means Disney is doomed. You cannot let go once you catch the Alphabet People Tiger by the tail.

So please be happy. Disney is doomed. If you want to share Disney with your kids, buy hard copies of everything pre-Bob “Grooming” Iger. There are decades of great stuff out there, but you must buy hard copies. Before long, these freaks will digitally alter Dumbo into a drag queen who enjoys sex with a male giraffe. And if you think I’m kidding about that, you have no idea what’s going on out there.