Rapper Kodak Black’s Lawyer Slams Hunter Biden Plea Deal: ‘2 Tiers of Justice’

Rapper Kodak Black’s attorney reacted on social media Tuesday to news that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, would likely avoid jail time for crimes similar to that which saw his own client sentenced to prison.

“2 tiers of justice?” Bradford Cohen asked on his Instagram page. “Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right?”

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to lying on a federal firearms purchase form when he concealed his past criminal convictions. Hunter Biden allegedly lied about his drug use when buying a firearm in 2018.

Hunter Biden had no past convictions, but was kicked out of the Navy in 2015 after testing positive for drugs.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, and one count of providing false information in purchasing a firearm.

In addition to Kodak Black, several other prominent black public figures, including first offenders, have faced jail time for doing what Hunter did.

One was musician Lauryn Hill, who was sentenced to three months in prison for failing to pay federal taxes.

Another was actor Wesley Snipes, who served nearly three years in federal prison for refusing to pay taxes.

That case drew attention from Republicans, who noticed the glaring disparity in the treatment of Biden’s son.

Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden. Three questions:

1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes) 2. Did… — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 20, 2023

The bias may not be racial; there are plenty of Americans of every hue who have served time for the same charges that Hunter Biden faced.

However, the Biden administration has emphasized the redress of racial disparities in the criminal justice system — reversing Joe Biden’s “tough-on-crime” stance in his Senate career — making the issue relevant to the question of why the president’s son will apparently avoid real punishment.

