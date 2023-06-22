Celebrity Chef John Mountain Bans Vegans from His Restaurant: ‘F**k Off’

A TV celebrity chef has told vegans not to consider dining at his restaurant in Perth, Australia, saying negative reviews from fastidious plant eaters were putting his very livelihood at risk.

Fyre restaurant can be found in the state capital of Western Australia. That’s where former Great British Menu star John Mountain declared his upscale destination was a “vegan free zone” in response to a bad review.

He took to social media to publicise his ban on vegans, telling telling them if they want to eat vegetables to “go somewhere else.”

“Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre (for mental health reasons),” he said in a Facebook post. “We thank you for your understanding. Xx.”

“Fuck vegans seriously … I’m done. At the end of the day, it’s not what I want to do, they can fuck off,” Mountain further declared.

It is understood he received an initial bad review from a vegan customer who had contacted him prior to visiting to check if they served vegan food.

Mountain promised he would cater to her dietary requirements but forgot about his promise when the day of her visit came around.

“A young girl reached out to me and said she was coming to the restaurant… and asked if there were vegan options,” he told PerthNow. “It was my only shortfall… I said I would accommodate her, I said we had gnocchi, vegetables… and that was that.” “Saturday came around and sadly I’d forgotten… I had a private party I had to cater for,” he explained to the outlet. He also said that his sous chef was upset for “not telling them about the vegan customer.”

