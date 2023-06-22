J.K. Rowling Rejects Transgender Term ‘Cis’: We Have the Right to ‘Refuse to Adopt Your Jargon’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is joining the growing number of people rebelling against the transgender term “cis,” saying people have the right to refuse to use trans “jargon.”

Her comments comes after Twitter owner Elon Musk said “cis” and “cisgender”– which transgender people use to refer to non-transgender people — are slurs and would be regarded as such on his social media platform.

J.K Rowling put her foot down on the creeping transgender terminology in a tweet Wednesday.

“‘Cis’ is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity,” the English author wrote. “You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences… but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon.”

Elon Musk replied “Exactly” to her comments. Earlier on Wednesday, he announced “cis” and “cisgender” will now be regarded as slurs on Twitter.

He said repeated, targeted harassment will result in at least temporary suspension.

Merriam-Webster defines “cis” and “cisgender” as “a person whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth.”

Rowling has long sounded the alarm against radical transgender activism, warning that it is trying to erase women and womanhood, and that it is also drawing innocent children into a world of genital surgery and other forms of irreversible procedures. She has even been spoken publicly about receiving death threats from trans activists.

As a result, the progressive left has banished the author and labeled her a “TERF.”

