In the wake of the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling revealed that she has received a death threat warning that she is “next” by a radical Islamist.

The day after Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie was stabbed numerous times at a speaking event in Upstate New York, J.K. Rowling revealed on social media that a Twitter account belonging to a man referring to himself as Meer Asif Aziz said: “Don’t worry you are next” in response to her expression of grief over the attack against Rushdie.

“The name of this man is Hadi Matar. He is a revolutionary Shia fighter followed the Fatwa of late Ayatollah Rohulla Khomenei,” the account added.

Aziz describes himself as a “student, social activist, political activist, and research activist” in Karachi, Pakistan. Another post from his account predicted that “Israel will soon become [a] graveyard”.

Elsewhere on his account are images celebrating the former leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Qassim Soleiman, who was killed in a targetted drone strike by President Donald Trump in 2020, as well as the late Suprem Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued the fatwa (death sentence) and bounty against Rushie in 1989.

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

In contrast to Rushdie, Rowling has largely been seen as a defender of Islam, however, her Harry Potter book series was banned in schools by the United Arab Emirates for being “contrary to Islamic values.”

Iranian state media has also denounced the book series, with a 2010 documentary decrying Harry Potter as a “Zionist plot” that promotes the practice of “devil worship”.

“The creation of new stories, based on mythical themes leading to witchcraft and devil worship, has always been a tool used by contemporary Zionists, and is once again being used by them… targeting innocent children and youth to join them in their Satanic ways,” the Iranian TV documentary stated.

In recent years, however, Rowling has become more of a target for the woke left for her stance against the leftist ideology surrounding transgenderism, arguing that the movement seeks to dismantle women’s rights.

For this fairly mild political stance, the author has claimed that she has received “many death threats” and has had her family home doxed by leftist activists.

The author said that in relation to the latest threat that “police are involved” and are still involved in “other threats” made against her.

