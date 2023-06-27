Top Hollywood Talent Agent Unloads on Meghan Markle Following Spotify Split: ‘Not a Great Audio Talent, or Any Kind of Talent’

A top Hollywood talent agent is the latest prominent figure to publicly ridicule Meghan Markle following her disastrous split from Spotify, saying the Duchess of Sussex is “not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.”

Jeremy Zimmer — who is CEO of United Talent Agency, one of Hollywood’s three largest talent agencies — was speaking to the news outlet Semafor at the Cannes Lions International Festival, an annual event for the advertising and communications industry.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told Semafor over the weekend. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Markle and Prince Harry recently lost their high-profile, $25 million partnership with Spotify after producing just one season of one show. It had been expected that the couple would produce multiple podcasts and other forms of audio entertainment under their Archewell production company.

But the bounty of content failed to materialize. This led one Spotify executive to publicly chastise the former royal couple.

“The Fucking Grifters–that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Spotify executive Bill Simmons said in a recent episode of his podcast. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Markle has even been accused of faking some of her podcast interviews by allegedly recording her questions separately from the interview subject while at the same time trying to trade her fame for fortune.

‘D-List Celebrity Who Married Well’: Meghan Markle $25m Spotify Podcast Debut Slammed by Criticshttps://t.co/LWzTFfnlKT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 24, 2022

The Sussex’s were once the toast of Hollywood following their split from Buckingham Palace and move to California.

In addition to Spotify, they also scored a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce documentaries and scripted content.

But in those three short years, they have instead become an industry punchline as Hollywood grows increasingly fed up with their paucity of output despite the tens of millions of dollars thrown their way.

