Just seven weeks after its Disney+ premiere, the failing streaming service removed the $50 million woke sci-fi failure Crater.

Reviews were generally solid across the board, but the almost complete lack of marketing campaign ensured that nobody really knew Crater was even a thing that existed, and as a result it endured a poor performance in terms of viewership. Even then, the Mouse House removing the film from the content library and erasing it from existence so soon after its debut is a cruel move, if not quite an entirely surprising one. What makes it all the more shocking is that it only premiered on May 12, meaning Crater was available to Disney Plus subscribers for exactly seven weeks before the company decided that it wasn’t worth the hassle of keeping around anymore. The cosmic caper had a decent concept, a sizeable budget, and may have ultimately found life as an ongoing favorite, but unless somebody steps in to secure the distribution rights, there’s a distinct chance that nobody is going to be able to see it ever again.

Another Disney bungle, in this case, a $50 million bungle. Lol.

Maybe this had something to do with the movie’s failure… The screenplay “takes pains to infuse the story with sociological elements concerning conservation and exploitative labor practices that feel a bit heavy-handed and jar uneasily with the more frivolous moments.”

Or this: “Crater is a surprisingly charming albeit generic YA film with some hard-hitting themes on capitalism and classism.”

Or, perhaps, this:

[T]he film thinks about the inequality that leaves many living on the lunar surface as a permanent workforce while far wealthier individuals fly off to the paradisal Omega. … On their journey, they pass half-built cities and abandoned futuristic test homes emblematic of the half-promises fully broken by the local government. This is also a pro-union movie that sees festering inequality as a symptom of nefarious capitalists.

Allow me to lay out just how big of a failure Woke Crater is… It is such a failure that even after Disney+ spent $50 million to produce it, the Disney Grooming Syndicate decided removing it from its product line after only seven weeks was cheaper than not. Imagine a failure so complete it’s cheaper to remove it from the shelf rather than to offer it up for sale. The removal likely means Disney+, which is already losing billions, can earn some sort of tax write-off. And the other thing is this… Woke Crater is likely gone forever. There was no home video release. It was only available on Disney+, and now it’s disappeared. If it returns, that will likely mess up the tax write-off.

Based on the reviews, Crater was sold as a Goonies-style adventure. Well, that’s a great idea. We all love The Goonies … unless you fill The Goonies with heavy-handed woketardery…

Why, Disney? Why?

This is so glorious. Hollywood and the corporate news media are lighting themselves on fire, and we are here to enjoy it. Don’t you see, they just can’t help themselves. They are helpless in the face of their sexual fetishes and fascist politics. Disney Studios is producing one half-billion-dollar flop after another, Disney+ is losing billions, and only for one reason: they are slaves to their degenerate sex lives and fascism.

CNN and Disney imploding before our eyes…

It’s good to be alive.