YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Accused of Grooming, Inappropriate Relationship with Singer-Actress JoJo Siwa When She Was 13

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger is being accused of grooming and having an inappropriate relationship with dancer JoJo Siwa when she was just 13-years-old.

Ballinger, now 36, is being called out for her “weird and inappropriate” friendship with Siwa, now 20, after “disturbing” videos of them came to light, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

The YouTuber has played a character named Miranda Sings on the Google-owned platform for the past 15 years, and established a huge fanbase mainly made up of young children and teens.

She has also collaborated with Siwa for several YouTube videos over the years. In October 2016, Ballinger, who was 29 at the time, reportedly uploaded a video with Siwa, then 13, in which she asked the underage teen, “Have you ever taken the pants off and seen what’s inside?”

“You’re not supposed to dress porn when you are dancing, I can see her entire legs,” Ballinger’s character Miranda shouts in the video.

After Siwa changes her pants, Ballinger then says, “I’m just now realizing that your shirt says ‘milk’ all over it. You drink milk? You know that comes from a private part?”

Later in the video, Siwa does the splits and Ballinger says, “Woah! Did you hurt your tookie?” to which Siwa responds by asking what a “tookie” is. Ballinger reportedly answers by gesturing toward her crotch.

“You need to protect your tookie,” Ballinger warns Siwa, before adding, “I’m pretty positive that I won the dance-off because now you have no more tookie left.”

In another video, Ballinger reportedly shows Siwa how to twerk. Once the child starts twerking, the YouTuber exclaims, “You can not do that! You will entice all the people, you can’t be twerking out the body like that, you’re popping the booty.”

Another clip reportedly shows Ballinger telling Siwa, “I don’t trust your juice. I don’t trust any of your juices, JoJo,” adding, “I don’t want your juices on me, JoJo, who taught you that you can pour your juices on other people, JoJo? It’s not appropriate.”

At the end of the clip, Ballinger tells viewers that Siwa is “a naughty little girl who keeps twerking and hurting her tookie.”

Another video reportedly shows Ballinger having a “slime war” with Siwa that involves the two of them getting their chests stuck together — a scene that Ballinger dramatically slowed down before uploading to YouTube.

Another clip shows Ballinger and Siwa playing a game of “Never Have I Ever,” in which several prompts involve questions about kissing, boyfriends, crushes, and body parts.

In a separate incident, Adam McIntyre, who discovered Miranda Sings in 2012 when he was just 9-years-old, said that Ballinger would repeatedly talk about sex in a group chat called “Colleeny’s Weenies,” which consisted of him and other teenage fans.

He added that the YouTuber had also asked him if he was a virgin, and what his “favorite position” was.

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.