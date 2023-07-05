Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Promoting Her Alcohol Brand While Married to Alcoholic Ben Affleck

Pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez was slammed by fans after posting a video to social media promoting her alcohol brand, Delola, and talking about her drinking habits while being married to Ben Affleck, who has struggled with alcoholism.

“I left the house early to go sneak out and get some Delola. We have s few people coming over for the holiday weekend, and I realize that we don’t have any. I thought we would, but we don’t. So, I’m going to go to the store and get some,” Lopez said in a video posted to her Instagram.

“I’m really excited, I love holiday weekends, I love spending time with family and friends and having a little cocktail,” the “On The Floor” singer continued while she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car.

“I know that a lot of people have been talking about, like, ‘Oh she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail?’ And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time, I didn’t drink,” Lopez said.

“A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past ten, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail,” Lopez added.

Watch Below:

The pop star went on to reveal, “I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get shit-faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just kind of relax and to let loose a little bit, but always responsibly.”

“And I have to tell you, I tried a lot of different things, cocktails, I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved — and so, like anything else in my life, I created it myself,” Lopez explained.

Lopez then promoted her own alcohol brand to her 249 million Instagram followers, adding, “I created Delola, and Delola is really about a healthier way — something that fit my lifestyle to drink the way that I would drink, the way Jennifer drinks.”

But not all of Lopez’s Instagram followers were pleased, as several took to the comment section to slam the singer, reminding her that her husband, who has been to rehab for his alcohol problems, is currently sober.

“She strange. To promote have a liquor line and be married to someone with issues. So weird. All money isn’t good money,” one Instagram user commented.

“So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting shit-faced knowing her husband [suffered] from alcoholism for years,” another wrote.

“Why not respect your husband’s sobriety?” a third asked.

“Ben is an alcoholic. Not the time to start drinking or starting a vodka business,” another stated.

“I’m just confused about her talking about alcohol and cocktails when her husband is an Alcoholic… who is allegedly in recovery? Makes no sense at all and I find it very difficult to understand,” another echoed.

“So all of a sudden she’s been drinking for the past 15 years? Yet I’ve seen interviews that she says that she keeps herself healthy because she doesn’t drink. oh Lord,” another Instagram user commented.

Another Instagram user claimed not to believe Lopez’s statement that she drinks alcohol, writing, “Just give me a break!!! Now you drink, BS, just anything to make money.”

In 2015, Lopez told InStyle she doesn’t drink alcohol, because “I think that ruins your skin.” In 2016, the singer told Us Weekly, “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.