Watch: Country Music Star Bailey Zimmerman Praises God During Concert: ‘Anything Is Possible for Him Who Believes’

Rising country music star Bailey Zimmerman expressed his Christian faith during a recent concert appearance, quoting the New Testament to a crowd of cheering fans.

Bailey Zimmerman, who is just 23 years old, is currently opening for superstar Morgan Wallen on his latest tour. The concert in question appears to have taken place at Ford Field in Detroit on June 29.

In what seemed like an off-the-cuff moment, Zimmerman quoted from Mark 9:23, saying “Anything is possible for him who believes.”

He continued: “And let me tell you why you should believe in that. Two years ago, I started writing songs in my grandpa’s shop. And now we out here on the One Night At A Time World Tour with Morgan Wallen.”

Last year, Zimmerman released the hit single “Rock and a Hard Place,” which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

His album Religiously was released earlier this year. The album features songs about Christianity and his relationship with God.

An Illinois native, Zimmerman rose from obscurity by posting performances on TikTok, eventually grabbing the attention of the country music industry. His first major single was “Fall in Love,” released in 2022.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour will continue in San Diego and Los Angeles this month, before heading to Arizona, Minnesota, and Ohio.

