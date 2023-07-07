Angelina Jolie Slams Healthcare Industry ‘Prioritizing White Skin:’ Has ‘Endangered’ My Children

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has accused the healthcare industry of prioritizing “white skin” over minorities, saying some of her own children have been “endangered” by misdiagnoses due to their skin color.

Angelina Jolie made the claims in an op-ed published Wednesday in the American Journal of Nursing.

“Even as my family has access to high-quality medical care, simple diagnoses are missed because of race and continued prioritization of white skin in medicine,” she wrote. “At a societal level, racial disparities in health care affect outcomes for millions of people.”

Jolie said her non-white children have first-hand experience with the industry’s prejudice. The actress has adopted children from Asia and Africa, while also having three children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“As the mother of children of multiple races, I have seen my children of color be misdiagnosed, at times in ways that endangered their health.”

Jolie’s article focused on healthcare for domestic abuse victims and how minorities are treated.

“Let’s be clear: racial bias in forensic evidence collection is only one aspect of much larger societal issues that lead to health care inequities and racially biased health outcomes,” she wrote.

“Many factors contribute to the unacceptable, disproportionate impact of domestic violence on communities of color in America, and all must be addressed. This is one immediate step within our power.”

