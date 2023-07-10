Actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend is accusing him of being an “emotionally abusive” fake feminist, but many bystanders are defending the Moneyball star, saying he “dodged a bullet.”

Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, a surfer instructor and law student, attacked the actor in a series of Instagram Stories over the weekend, and shared purported screenshots of text messages with him, according to multiple reports.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan,” Brady wrote alongside a screenshot of an alleged text from Hill, asking her to remove Instagram photos of her “ass in a thong.”

The Wolf of Wall Street star also allegedly sent Brady a list of “boundaries,” which included, “Surfing with men, Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to modeling, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, ” and “friendships with women who are in unstable places.”

Hill allegedly added that if Brady engages in the aforementioned behavior, “I am not the right partner for you.”

“If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings,” the actor added. “These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust.”

Brady later shared a message for Hill — who recently became a father with his current girlfriend Olivia Miller — saying, “I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.”

The surfer also posted a photo of herself modeling a friend’s fashion line, alleging she had deleted the old photo years ago “by request of a narcissistic misogynist.”

As for why Brady decided to air this dirty laundry long after her relationship with Hill had ended, the actor’s ex-girlfriend said, “Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do.”

Social media users reacted by slamming Brady and defending Hill.

“There is literally nothing wrong with Jonah Hill’s leaked text messages regarding what he wants in a partner. But there is plenty wrong with women in society today,” Candace Owens reacted. “Basic respect for your partner is now being labeled as ‘misogynistic’ from insecure women.”

“I see absolutely nothing wrong with this text. Pretty tame and straight forward. Isn’t this what women ask for?” conservative rapper Bryson Gray commented.

“He couldn’t have possibly been more polite in his preference & boundaries. Read his text. Respectful & giving her the easy option to leave,” YouTuber An0maly tweeted, adding, “Never date a feminist or a liberal woman.”

“Respectfully stating your boundaries is emotional abuse,” relationship coach Pat Stedman quipped.

“As a woman I completely respect this and wish more men had this kind of integrity,” another social media user said. “Jonah Hill is looking for a partner who respects herself. That isn’t misogyny. It’s dignity.”

“These DMs make Jonah Hill seem way more sane and reasonable than I would honestly ever expect a man to act in DMs,” another commented. “A+ handling from him on setting and communicating boundaries appropriately in a relationship. He dodged a bullet from a controlling woman if she felt the need to expose these and thought they made him look bad.”

“The reaction [to] Jonah Hill’s texts, where apparently you need to just let your girlfriend act and do whatever she wants and you are not allowed to have any boundaries at all or you are a controlling misogynist makes me so thankful that I left the dating pool a long time ago. It’s rough out there,” another wrote.

“Jonah seems like he wants a wife,” another social media user pointed out. “That text seems very reasonable and fine.”

“Nothing Jonah Hill said was a red flag,” another chimed in. “On the other hand, weaponizing screenshots from deeply private conversations is profoundly abusive and if you do that: 1. No one should ever confide in you or trust you ever again. 2. Consider that you are the problem.”

