The White Stripes Singer Jack White Attacks Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg as ‘Disgusting’ for Meeting with ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Trump at UFC Match

The White Stripes rocker Jack White has called Guy Fieri and Mark Wahlberg “disgusting” for socializing with former President Donald Trump during the UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday. He also called Trump a “disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit.”

In a vituperative Instagram post, Jack White included Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson in his “disgusting” category.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” he wrote.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

Food Network host Guy Fieri has experienced vicious left-wing backlash after he was photographed chatting with Trump ringside during Saturday’s match.

Fieri — the host of the popular Food Networks series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives — hasn’t publicly commented on the matter and has largely avoided politics throughout his career. But social media erupted over the photos, with some people claiming they will never watch his shows again.

It's amazing to see the outrage the left has at Guy Fieri for simply meeting Trump! pic.twitter.com/opDODEG9Z9 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 10, 2023

Mark Wahlberg was also seen chatting ringside with President Trump on Saturday. Wahlberg has never spoken publicly about Trump and it remains unclear if he supports Trump’s second bid for The White House.

On Saturday, Mel Gibson was photographed meeting with Trump as well as advisor Roger Stone in what looked like a backstage area.

His meeting with President Trump was less of a surprise since the Oscar-winning Braveheart director and star was seen saluting Trump from the crowd at a UFC match in 2021.

Mel Gibson, Donald Trump, and Roger Stone tonight pic.twitter.com/RpiTNMbGDA — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 9, 2023

Joe Rogan was seen shaking hands with President Trump at Saturday’s game. In 2022, the popular podcaster said doesn’t want Trump as a guest on“The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying “I don’t want to help him.”

But Rogan appears to have changed his tune, saying earlier this year that he would vote for Trump against President Joe Biden if they were rematched as the presidential nominees, saying Biden is mentally “gone.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jack White was among a long list of celebrities to flee Twitter last following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The rocker called Musk “absolutely disgusting.”

