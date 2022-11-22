Rocker Jack White Deletes Twitter Account, Calls Elon Musk ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

White Stripes vocalist and guitarist Jack White deleted his Twitter account, according to multiple reports. The move comes amid the singer calling Tesla CEO Elon Musk “absolutely disgusting” for allowing former President Donald Trump back on the social media platform. White deactivated the Twitter account for his Third Man Records label — which he purportedly used primarily to tweet — joining a slew of other celebrities who are having a collective meltdown in response to Musk’s takeover of Twitter, as well as him restoring Trump’s account to the platform.

“So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move,” White complained in a lengthy Instagram caption after deleting his account.

“This is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,” White claimed of Musk’s motive to reinstate the former president’s Twitter account. “How many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”

White is the latest celebrity to delete his Twitter account in the wake of Musk taking over the platform.

Over the weekend, music producer and Nine Inch Nails vocalist Trent Reznor deleted his Twitter account, saying he was doing it for his “mental health,” and called Musk’s takeover of the social media platform an “embarrassment.”

Other whining celebrities who have vowed to leave Twitter following Musk’s October 28 takeover include Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, actress Debra Messing, actor Alex Winter, and producers Ken Olin and Brian Koppelman, among others.

Celebrities and left-wing activists have also been clutching their pearls over the reality that Trump’s Twitter account has now been restored to the platform.

While Trump’s account has been reinstated, giving him the ability to tweet once again, the 45th president suggested that he will not be doing so, stating, “Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I’ll be staying there.”

