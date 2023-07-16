Emily Blunt Will Stop Acting for a Year to Focus on Her Children: ‘I Just Need to Be There for Them’

Actress Emily Blunt recently revealed that she will be taking a break from acting in order to focus on spending time with her family.

“This year I’m not working,” Blunt told Bruce Bozzi during an appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits, and I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.”

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” the actress added.

Blunt, who shares daughters 9-year-old Hazel and 7-year-old Violet with her husband, actor John Krasinski, also explained that there is an “emotional cost” for both her and her daughters while she is working.

“I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year, some were more intense than others, some were harder than others, some were more time consuming than others,” she said. “And the ones that are time consuming, I think, for me, are becoming few and further between, because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” Blunt shared.

Last month, Blunt told Harper’s Bazaar that she has a strict policy of never being away from her daughters for more than two weeks at a time.

“Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away,” the actress said.

