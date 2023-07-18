RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star “Crystal,” whose real name is Chris Munro, was seen clad in fishnet tights and high heels, wielding an angle grinder power tool like a dildo in front of children at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend on Sea, England, on Saturday — but later denied that the performance had any sexual connotations.

Munro was seen making thrusting motions with his hips as he ran his hand up and down an angle grinder that he held to his crotch, sending sparks flying as he pressed the power tool against a metal plate on his groin. This display occurred in front of an audience of more than 50 people, including several children, according to video footage obtained by Daily Mail.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star uses a penis shaped angle grinder to simulate sex acts in front of children. How can these parents just allow this and not storm off with their child? pic.twitter.com/9rDZqpWNNC — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 18, 2023

The drag queen, who appeared on the first season of the BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, was reportedly performing at a Pride-related event being hosted at the family theme park.

Munro’s salacious behavior was blasted by concerned parents, one of whom told Daily Mail she will not return to Adventure Island after seeing the video clip.

“I won’t be going back and I won’t be taking my kids there,” Amanda, mother of two, told the outlet. “That is a line you don’t cross. That tells me everything you need to know about how they value children.”

Amanda added that her friend, who filmed the video at the theme park, was “horrified” when he saw the display, give that his child was in the audience.

“He was outraged and horrified. He was enraged by it,” she said.

Amanda also mentioned that her friend who filmed the video actually enjoys taking part in Pride events, but that this particular event was “not ok” due to children being present.

Meanwhile, the drag queen told Daily Mail that he believes “nothing” he did in the performance was sexual.

“My act is no different to what you might see on Britain’s Got Talent, from Lady Gaga on MTV, or from a street performer in Covent Garden,” Munro insisted.

“This is deemed ‘sexual’ solely because I was performing in drag,” he claimed.

This is not the first time Munro had made headlines.

In 2021, it was reported that the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK performer was suing My Son Hunter star Laurence Fox after the actor called Munro and two other people a “paedophile” on social media.

