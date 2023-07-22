‘God Got Me Through’: Jamie Foxx Posts Emotional Video After Health Scare, Promises ‘Big Things Coming Soon’

July 22 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx posted a video on Instagram Friday night thanking his well wishers for their support as he recovered from a medical complication he suffered in April.

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” Foxx wrote alongside the video, which had nearly 1 million “likes” by Saturday morning.

This is the first official video of himself he has shared since falling ill.

Foxx, 55, has been keeping a low profile and released few details about his health status in recent months, only recently being spotted out in public.

He did not divulge the nature of his medical crisis in the video, explaining he wanted to keep his recovery private.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

His movie, They Cloned Tyrone, was recently released on Netflix.

