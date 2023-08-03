‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Says Hollywood Doesn’t Have Enough Diversity — ‘I Really Don’t Feel Famous’

Disney’s Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, a 22-year-old Hawaii native who was 14 when she was cast in the 2016 Disney animated film, says she doesn’t “feel famous” and wants to see more representation in Hollywood.

“I really don’t feel famous,” Cravalho told Yahoo Entertainment. “I get a fair amount of advice, but I’ve learned to only ingest the nuggets of information from people I know and trust. I’ve learned to not take everyone’s advice.”

The actress has received steady voice acting work since her debut in Moana and screen acting roles, starring as Ariel in a live TV adaptation of The Little Mermaid in 2019 and the Netflix film All Together Now in 2020. She recently made her debut at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane playing Evita for Evita in Concert.

Cravalho, who recently joined the actors and writers on strike in Hollywood, added that she hopes the strikes will create broader discussions about diversity in film and TV, specifically when it comes to women, racial minorities, and members of the LGBTQQIAAP2S+ community.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” the actress insisted. “I hope to see more South Asian representation as well, of course, more native Hawaiian representation. Whether on-screen, behind the camera, or in the editing room.”

“Everyone deserves a fair deal and fair compensation,” she added. “Many of us are in this industry because we are passionate about the art. We need our partnerships with these larger companies to prove that they too are just as passionate in supporting us before, during, and after we create it. Our current model of Hollywood is unsustainable for all of us.”

Cravalho is airing her frustrations about an alleged lack of representation in Hollywood at a time when the entertainment industry in the U.S. has become obsessed with sexuality and gender-bending concepts, implementing it everywhere.

Now, consumers of entertainment find it virtually impossible to avoid viewing LGBTQQIAAP2S+ or non-binary content when they are watching television, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

