Meghan and Harry’s California-based Archewell Foundation charity has been ordered to stop spending or soliciting money after being found to be delinquent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who abandoned their duties to the British Royal Family in favour of money-making ventures in Hollywood, have let their official registration fees for their charity lapse since at least the beginning of May, according to a letter from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The letter, which was obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six, stated: “An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

“The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” the attorney general’s letter added.

The Archewell Foundation will reportedly need to pay late fees to the state of California in addition to submitting records demonstrating why the payment was late.

The news comes on the back of an apparently difficult year for the woke couple’s charity, which, according to U.S. tax filings, saw an $11 million collapse in donations last year compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry were dropped from Spotify from their $20 million podcasting deal last year as well after being branded “fucking grifters” by Spotify executive and The Ringer founder Bill Simmons.

Such was the scale of the bad year for the Duke and Duchess that they were listed among those with the worst 2023 in entertainment by the Hollywood Reporter while also being mercilessly mocked by the animation comedy series South Park.

Despite the apparent issues the woke couple’s charity is facing, the prince and princess announced a new partnership with the GEANCO Foundation, a Nigerian charity focussed on providing mental health services to young people in the African nation, the Times of London reports.

It comes off the back of a trip to Nigeria over the weekend, during which Meghan co-hosted a “Women in Leadership” even with World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. During the trip, the American Suits actress declared that Nigeria was “my country” after previously claiming that she was “43 per cent Nigerian” according to an ancestry test.

The couple infamously split with the Royal Family while claiming to have been subjected to racism from unnamed members of the family, alleging that “concerns” had been raised about the potential skin colour of their then-unborn son, Archie. Mehgan also falsely attempted to claim that her son was denied the title of prince because of prejudice against his African heritage.

