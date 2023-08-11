Rocker Mick Fleetwood Says He Lost a Restaurant in the Hawaii Wildfires

Aug. 11 (UPI) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Mick Fleetwood has announced on Instagram that his restaurant, Fleetwoods on Front Street, has been destroyed in this week’s wildfires in Hawaii.

“MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” the musician wrote Thursday, alongside a photo of the waterfront eatery.

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

Fifty-five people were confirmed dead Thursday night, but officials repeatedly asked the public during a press conference hours earlier for patience as they searched through Lahaina for human remains.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate Maui.

Lahaina is a historic city on the island’s west coast.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the wildfires, which began Tuesday, will likely be considered the worst natural disaster in the state’s history.

The cause of the blazes, which came amidst high winds and drought in the area, is still unknown.