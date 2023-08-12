Oprah Visits Maui Wildfire Evacuees at War Memorial Gymnasium

Oprah Winfrey visited with evacuees affected by the horrific fire in Maui last week, a disaster that has left thousands homeless and has killed over 80 people.

A part-time resident on the island of Maui, Oprah visited evacuees who had gathered at the War Memorial Gymnasium where thousands had congregated. Per Hawaii News Now:

The shelter is also being used as a donation drop-off location for victims. Images posted on social media showed Oprah chatting with volunteers and residents. The group Kakoo-Haleakala says she offered to buy supplies for the shelter, including cots, blankets and toiletries.

Oprah owns 2,000 acres of land on Maui and has been living there part-time for 15 years. As the New York Post reported, Oprah owns three properties on the island, though it remains unclear if her home in Kula sustained any damage from the fires.

“This past February, she paid $6.6 million for 870 acres of land in Kula, an area in central Maui sandwiched between the South Maui and Upcountry wildfires,” noted the Post. “At least two homes had been destroyed in Kula and some 80 people were evacuated from 40 homes, fire officials told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.”

While Maui officials on Thursday morning said most of the fire was contained, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) flatly told CNN the town of Lahaina was “gone.”

“There is no doubt everyone would describe this as though a bomb hit Lahaina,” he said. “It looks like total devastation. Buildings that we’ve all enjoyed and celebrated together for decades, for generations, are completely destroyed. I mean smoldering still. Only a few stone buildings are still partially up. Looks to me that about 80 percent of Lahaina is gone.”