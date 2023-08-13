Aug. 12 (UPI) — Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa is asking tourists not to travel to Maui in the wake of this week’s deadly wildfires, which have killed at least 80 islanders.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI,” Momoa — who was born in Honolulu — wrote on Instagram Friday.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need. Please check our Instagram Stories for updates and follow @kakoo_haleakala @mauirapidresponse and @hawaiinewsnow for more!”

Firefighters were still battling flare-ups in the devastated city of Lahaina, which remained barricaded on Saturday because officials have warned that toxic particles from still-smoldering areas are making it too dangerous for residents to return to inspect that damage.