‘Cancel Disney Plus’ Online Searches Spike After Disney Hikes Prices by More Than 25 Percent

Online searches of the phrase “cancel Disney Plus” have reportedly spiked after Disney announced it will hike prices for the streaming entertainment service by more than 25 percent.

Google’s search data show that “cancel Disney Plus’ jumped worldwide by 510 percent on Monday — the most significant increase of that phrase on Google Trends since January 2023, according to an analysis from NoDeposit.guide.

Last week, the Walt Disney Company said it is hiking Disney+’s monthly subscription price to $13.99 from $10.99 — a 27 percent increase. Last year, the price rose to $10.99 from $7.99, which means Disney+ subscribers will see their monthly bill climb a total of 75 percent in less than two years.

The new price is set to take effect in October.

The latest price hike comes as Disney finds itself in increasingly perilous financial circumstances, with a perfect storm of bad media news bearing down on the woke company. Not only is advertising revenue cratering across its TV properties, Disney parks are also experiencing faltering attendance as households opt to save money in the face of out-of-control Bidenflation that is eating up disposable income.

In addition, Disney has seen many of its recent major movie releases flop badly at the box office, including Haunted Mansion, the latest Indiana Jones sequel, the racially diverse remake of The Little Mermaid, and Pixar’s Elemental.

Last quarter, Disney+ lost 300,000 domestic subscribers — a troubling and ominous development for a streaming service that is less than three years old and should still be expanding its subscriber base.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has laid off an unprecedented 7000 workers worldwide in an attempt to right the ship.

The last time the phrase “cancel Disney Plus” spiked was when Disney+ previously hiked prices last year, according to NoDeposit.guide.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com