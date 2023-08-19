Watch: Larry Elder Detailing Joe Biden’s Long History of Racism Leaves Charlamagne tha God Speechless

Conservative radio host Larry Elder slammed President Joe Biden’s long history of racism toward blacks during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, leaving host Charlamagne tha God stunned.

Larry Elder blasted Biden’s infamous comment about black voters that was made when the then- presidential candidate appeared on “The Breakfast Club” in 2020. Biden said that if black people don’t vote for him, then “you ain’t black.”

“This guy has done monstrous things to black people and then for him to come in here and tell you how you oughta think as a black person? That blew my mind,” Elder said.

Watch below:

Elder enumerated the many ways in which Biden has exacerbated economic conditions for black Americans, including creating an open southern border that has allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood the country.

He also cited Bidenflation and the White House’s opposition to school choice, noting that Biden’s children attended elite private schools.

Charlamagne tha God appeared stunned after Elder brought up Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment.

“I’m amazed that you weren’t mad about that,” Elder said.

“Umm… I’m not going to say that upset me, just like I’m not letting you upset me,” replied Charlamagne tha God.

Later, Charlamagne asked Elder how he should have responded to Biden’s insult.

“What I just now said — how dare you insult me and tell me how to think as a human being, let alone a black person. I don’t tell you how to think, Joe Biden, how dare you come in here and tell me how I should think. I’m going to vote for Donald Trump if I want to vote for Donald Trump. And if I want to vote for Donald Trump, that does not make me not black.”

“How insulting is that? How condescending is that?” Elder added.

Charlamagne seemed at a loss for words. “Mmm. You’re probably right. But I didn’t take it that way.”

