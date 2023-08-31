Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh is far from done discussing her breasts, how they are seen in public, and the attention they draw a full year after she first scolded her critics on the same issues.

Pugh returned to the controversy first ignited in 2022 over her wearing a sheer pink Valentino dress that showed her nipples, using an interview with UK Elle magazine’s October issue to turn on her detractors. Again.

As Breitbart News reported, Pugh spoke out against what she determined to be body shaming in a July 2022 Instagram post.

The Oscar-nominated British actress — whose break-out roles were in Midsommar and Little Women — played victim to her 7.5 million Instagram followers after allegedly receiving nasty comments for donning the racy gown to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall-Winter show in Rome.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote for the benefit of her 9.3 million followers.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’”

Now Pugh has shared she has no fear of showing her body, and is more frightened by some people’s inability to see a female body as anything but sexual.

The actress would simply like people to show her some respect.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” she began in the interview, before continuing, “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy.”

Pugh argued people try and oppress women for the way they look with standards never applied to the opposite sex.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a shit.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”