Trace Cyrus, Brother of Pop Star Miley, Warns Women Not to Join OnlyFans if They Want Good Husbands

Could this man be the voice of reason piercing through America’s digital sexual anarchy?

Singer Trace Cyrus, the older brother of pop star Miley Cyrus, is warning young women not to join the OnlyFans platform, insisting that it ruins the marriage prospects of women who sell themselves in the marketplace of nude modeling.

On August 30, the “Shake It” singer posted a long discussion of why he thinks OnlyFans is not good for the women who pose there for cash, and his opinion triggered many such women and their fans.

“There’s so many girls that do OnlyFans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals,” Cyrus wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options,” he continued. “But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser.”

“A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don’t want to wife them… I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now, saying they can’t get a serious relationship,” he wrote.

“It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner.”

“I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do OF,” he said. “I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future.”

“I hope more girls continue to speak up about this so other girls know the risk of getting into it. Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could,” Cyrus concluded.

But his post sparked much condemnation from woke social media users and was even blasted by one popular OF user and former Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, who pointed out that many men who have OnlyFans accounts are married with kids.

Cyrus, though, has not backed down an inch from his position against OF.

“Only reason people are so offended on here from my post today is because it’s true. If there wasn’t truth to my statement nobody would care. I triggered everyone who already knows this but try’s [sic] to ignore it. My message was extremely positive and great advice. Your [sic] welcome,” he added in another post.

Cyrus went on to slam the social media users whose only reply to his position was to curse at him and call him names.

“I stand on everything I said. I’ll never read another response to anything I post on here. Most of you have made it clear you’re not intelligent enough to make a rebuttal to my statement without verbal abuse and name calling.. An emotional response to my very logical statement,” he wrote.

I stand on everything I said. I’ll never read another response to anything I post on here. Most of you have made it clear you’re not intelligent enough to make a rebuttal to my statement without verbal abuse and name calling.. An emotional response to my very logical statement. — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) August 31, 2023

He then then added, “When disagreeing with someone you lose the argument when u resort to verbal abuse/name calling. I love calm debates with people on sensitive topics. Its [sic] important to hear other perspectives. Im [sic] far too logical to have conversations with people who resort to an emotional response.”

When disagreeing with someone you lose the argument when u resort to verbal abuse/name calling. I love calm debates with people on sensitive topics. Its important to hear other perspectives. Im far too logical to have conversations with people who resort to an emotional response. — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) August 31, 2023

Indeed, Cyrus has avoided interacting at all with the critics directly and called his stance on the matter “common sense.”

“Thousands of people have responded to me on here the past couple days about my view on OnlyFans. I’ve responded to ZERO of them. Nothing anyone says could ever offend me. I didn’t even say anything groundbreaking. Everything I said is just common sense,” he wrote.

Thousands of people have responded to me on here the past couple days about my view on Only Fans. I’ve responded to ZERO of them. Nothing anyone says could ever offend me. I didn’t even say anything groundbreaking. Everything I said is just common sense. 🏻‍♂️ — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) August 31, 2023

Cyrus’ famous sister has not commented on her brother’s stance on OnlyFans, but she has insisted in the past that women should feel free to express their sexuality.

“Girls who base how much they’re worth on the sexual favors they can do for somebody, that makes me really sad,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said during a 2012 podcast appearance on The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet. “Because sex is actually really beautiful.”

Miley added that self-worth “isn’t based” on sex but is “based on how you feel about yourself.”

“Just be who you are, and that is where your style will come from, and your attitude, and your spirituality, and your sexuality. Because it’s coming from a place of love,” she insisted.

Miley Cyrus has also been a huge supporter of the transgender and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ community. However, she has also told women that they “don’t have to be gay” and added that there are “good people with dicks out there.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston