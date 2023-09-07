Nolte: Desperate Disney+ Temporarily Slashes Cost to $1.99 Per Month

The failing and floundering Disney+ streaming service is offering to let you watch its flops for just $1.99 a month!

For a limited time of three months, if you subscribe to Disney+ between now and September 20, you will only be charged $1.99 per month. After that the price will return to $7.99 per month. Keep in mind that this is for the Disney+ tier that comes with commercials.

What a deal! For just $1.99 a month, you can enjoy Disney’s latest woke flops, like Elemental, The Little Mermaid remake, the flop Marvel series Invasion, and more Star Wars girlbossing with Ahsoka! I’m sure that flop called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Disney Grooms Kids will pop up on Disney+ before the end of the year.

Obviously, Disney hopes to attract subscribers with that low price and then hold on to them forever. CNN+ tried this and ended up closing down after four weeks.

This is nothing more than desperation. The Disney Grooming Syndicate is losing billions of dollars on Disney+ and, just last quarter, lost 300,000 domestic subscribers.

But this is what happens when a children’s brand becomes evil and chooses grooming over entertaining. Decent parents want nothing to do with a children’s outlet that seeks to pervert children with drag queens and transsexuals, not to mention far-left politics.

This is also a desperate move to (artificially) boost the subscriber number in the hopes it will boost Disney’s cratering stock price, which is currently only a half-point away from dipping below $80. A mere 2.5 years ago — before Disney started its grooming crusade—the stock was trading closer to $200.

Earlier this year, Disney’s stock was downgraded. This was when it was priced at $89. Last week, the stock hit a nine-year low. Earlier this week, the stock was downgraded again. Analysts no longer believe the price will return to $146. The upside is now $110, which I still find optimistic.

Basically, the Disney brand is in so much trouble with normal people it is dropping its content value to $1.99 a month, which is all but giving its content away for free.

All Disney has to do to save itself is go back to creating children’s content that protects children’s innocence, creates wonder, laughs, iconic characters, and teaches universal lessons through universal values. All Disney has to do is go back to being normal. But it never will. The Woke Nazis are in charge, and that means your children will continue to be bombarded with fetishes, perversions, identity politics, drag queens, and transvestites.

P.S. I thought seriously about subscribing for $1.99 to Disney+ for a couple of months just to burn through the content I want to watch before canceling. Why not? But there’s nothing I want to watch. Disney sucks.

