Rapper Charged with Murder After Allegedly Making a Music Video Bragging About the Crime

Nevada rapper Kenjuan McDaniel was arrested on a murder charge after La Vegas police alleged he “confessed to the murder in his (song) lyrics.”

The 25-year-old accused was taken into police custody August 29. He has been held on one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Bail was set Thursday at $1 million with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

The victim, identified by several outlets as Randall Wallace, 32, was found shot to death in an apartment complex in 2021. Police claimed the victim had been in an argument with three suspects who were unidentified at that point.

In the arrest report, police reportedly broke down lyrics from the song that apparently lined up the details of the homicide.