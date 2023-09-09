Watch: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Apologize for Letters Calling Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson a ‘Role Model’ With ‘Exceptional Character’

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have issued a public apology for writing character letters in support of their former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson in the wake of his rape conviction.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Kutcher and Kunis said their letters were in support of a friend they knew for 25 years and had no intention of hurting anyone.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the video.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Kunis added.

According to Kutcher and Kunis, they wrote the letters after Masterson’s family reached out to them, hoping that their words to the judge would be taken into account for his sentencing. The actor received 30 years to life for raping two women.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis said.

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place,” Kutcher chimed in.

“Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape,” the couple concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Kutcher and Kunis referred to Masterson as a “role model” with “exceptional character” in their letter to the judge. Kutcher even credited Masterson for keeping away from drugs.

“As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one,” Kutcher wrote. “I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny. Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn’t be a good person to be friends with.”

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself,” he added.

Kunis also hailed Masterson as an “exceptional older brother figure.”

“Danny’s steadfastness in promoting a drug-free lifestyle has been a guiding light in my journey through the entertainment world and has helped me prioritize my well-being and focus on making responsible choices,” she wrote.

Masterson’s other That ’70s Show co-stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Rupp, and David Trainer wrote letters in support of him. Topher Grace, on the other hand, did not. In fact, Topher Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, wrote a strongly worded statement on Instagram that seemed to condemn those who came to Masterson’s aid.

“To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you,” she wrote.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.