Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books – Sept 26), exploded to number four in all books on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” chart.

Thanks to Breitbart News’s loyal readers, sales have jumped 51.5 thousand percent. Borrowed Time is also a confirmed Amazon “#1 best seller” in the “Lawyers & Criminals” category and the 262nd best seller in all books (as of this writing).

“This is amazing. Honestly, at first, I never expected to finish the book,” Nolte said. “Then I never expected a publisher to take a chance on it. So, I certainly didn’t expect it to sell like this. I can’t thank our readers or my colleagues here at Breitbart enough for their support.”

Nolte explained how his work at Breitbart News shaped one of Borrowed Time’s primary themes.

“While I went out of my way to avoid preaching and editorializing, the cultural subjects I cover here at my day job gave me insight into how modern society is slowly cornering all of us. In this digital age, where our phones track us, surveillance cameras hang everywhere, most of us use digital money, and we’re all assigned a number at birth, it’s nearly impossible not to be surveilled in some way.”

“My book explores this creeping encroachment through my protagonist, Joshua Mason,” Nolte continued. “I deliberately created the Ultimate Individual. A man who only wants to be left alone but who has something everyone wants — or thinks they want — immortality. Using this setup, I asked myself three questions: 1) How can he avoid exposure in the digital world? 2) What’s the emotional toll of watching everything you love die? 3) What happens to a man who cannot die at the very end when time itself dies?”

“Mason isn’t a vampire or superhero,” Nolte explained. “He’s an everyday guy who sells his renewable resource — his life — to America’s elite so he can take care of the people he loves. The story kicks off from there after he sells his life to the wrong people.”

The publisher described Borrowed Time this way:

Joshua Mason has been alive for thousands of years. He doesn’t know how or why it happened, only that he can die like any man, but will always return. When you live forever, everything you love will die, so he decided long ago to not become attached. That all changed when he met Doreen. With her, he found something more than the woman he loves, after thousands of years of wandering, he found his place in the world. Now she’s dying of old age. Distraught, Joshua promises to look after Charlie, Doreen’s grandson, who is thirty-six, but forever a child due to a terrible brain injury. Keeping Charlie safe means making money to keep Charlie’s world — a crumbling motel in the middle of a barren desert — afloat. Mason makes this money by selling his life on the dark web to wealthy people who enjoy the ritual of murdering him. And now, when Mason only wants to mourn the loss of his wife, he discovers he sold his life to some very dangerous people and that Charlie is not as innocent as he seems.

Borrowed Time will be released on Tuesday, September 26, and is available for pre-order on Amazon, including via Kindle and Audible. The unabridged audiobook is available for pre-order here.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.