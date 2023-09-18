Watch: Fireworks After Female Anchor Calls Russell Brand a ‘Hero,’ Questions Timing of Rape Allegations Reporting

Two GB News hosts got into a heated, on-air argument Monday over Russell Brand, with co-anchor Beverly Turner defending the celebrity and even labeling him a “hero” after the mainstream British media ran a hit piece in which five women — four of whom remain anonymous — accused Brand of rape and other forms of sexual misconduct.

Co-host Andrew Pierce — who frequently appears on ITV and other establishment news outlets — repeatedly told Beverly Turner “shame on you” during their live quarrel, which lasted nearly five minutes. He also called her an “idiot.”

The argument originated over a recent X post from Turner in which she not only defended Brand, but called the actor a “hero.”

You are being attacked @rustyrockets Establishment media don't know what to do with the fact that you have 6million subscribers & generate autonomous, knowing and original content. You are welcome on my @GBNEWS show anytime. We are mainstream media. But we are not… https://t.co/uW6xfftAdf — Bev Turner 🌸 (@beverleyturner) September 16, 2023

On GB News, Turner questioned the timing of the hit piece, arguingthat Brand has become a target of the establishment media because he has amassed an enormous online following and has increasingly criticized the establishment left while engaging in conversations with prominent conservatives.

With his highly popular online interview show, Brand has also questioned COVID orthodoxy, attacked Hillary Clinton for her Russia collusion hoax, and called out Big Tech corruption during the 2020 election — all major no-no’s for the establishment media.

As a result, the media have taken their knives out for him.

“When [Brand] was a left-wing darling, everybody loved him,” Turner said on Monday’s show. “Now that he’s interviewing people like Tucker Carlson, and interviewing Ron DeSantis — the press hate him, they’ve turned against him.”

As Breitbart News reported, Brand has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and pre-empted the publication of the allegations by posting a video on Friday evening in which he said that although he has lived a “promiscuous” life, all of his sexual interactions were consensual.

