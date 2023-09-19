MMA Fighter Dillon Danis was officially served with documents and notified Monday in Jersey City, New Jersey, that model Nina Agdal is suing him for targeting her online.

Danis has avoided a process server for days until recently, TMZ reported.

When the process server spotted Danis, he told him he had a document for him and tried to hand over an envelope.

However, Danis apparently denied it was him and kept moving toward the doors leading into his building.

The process server was not allowed to enter, therefore, he left the document on the floor.

In a social media post Monday afternoon, Danis shared the TMZ article and said, “That’s not me I don’t know who that man is in this video.”

In a subsequent post, Danis wrote a message to Agdal that read, “Nina I can’t counter sue you, I wouldn’t get a buck out of ya ‘Cause you’re broke as fuck, you suck, you’re a fuckin’ joke!”

The TMZ article continued:

Agdal, whose fiancé Logan Paul is fighting Danis on October 14, filed a lawsuit and restraining order against Dillon, claiming he was incessantly bullying and trolling her online (250+ times). In her suit, Agdal says she’s suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm … and even claims Danis broke State and Federal law on one occasion when he allegedly gained access to a private video on her phone.

Paul and Danis will face off during the boxing match on October 14 in Manchester, England, according to ESPN.

“Paul, 28, has been a semi-regular performer in WWE over the past year-plus,” the outlet said.

Danis is a “Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor” who is “known for his trolling on social media,” the article stated.

In August, Paul and Danis engaged in fiery trash talk during a press conference:

In January, Paul denied allegations after a fellow YouTube star claimed he scammed buyers of his CryptoZoo NFT project, Breitbart News reported.

“Paul has said he plans to sue Coffeezilla, whose real name is Stephen Findeisen, for defamation,” the article said.

According to the recent TMZ article, Danis has 21 days to respond to the complaint.