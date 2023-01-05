Logan Paul Denies Scamming Fans, Threatens to Sue YouTuber Who Exposed ‘CryptoZoo’ NFT Scheme

YouTube star Logan Paul has denied recent allegations made by fellow YouTuber Stephen ‘Coffeezilla’ Findeisen that he scammed buyers of his CryptoZoo NFT project and never planned to deliver the promised game. Paul has threatened to sue Findeisen for defamation over his videos exposing the extent of the CryptoZoo fiasco.

CryptoZoo launched on the Binance Smart Chain in 2021 and allowed users to buy “eggs,” which could supposedly hatch into hybrid animals that can yield passive income in the form of the ZOO crypto token. However, the value of the ZOO token has fallen by approximately 89 percent in the past year, according to PancakeSwap data. Findeisen has spoken with six individuals who claim to have lost thousands of dollars each on CryptoZoo purchases, totaling almost $600,000.

In a video published on Tuesday, Paul denied scamming his followers through CryptoZoo and called Findeisen’s allegations “deeply unethical, dangerously misleading, and illegal.” He also accused Findeisen of publishing the allegations “fully knowing I was innocent” and twisting facts. To succeed in a defamation case as a public figure, Paul would need to prove “actual malice” or that Findeisen published the allegations with a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

However, Paul did agree with Findeisen’s assessment of former CryptoZoo employee Eddie Ibanez, who Paul claims is currently “being investigated by a higher authority.” He also disputed Findeisen’s interview with former CryptoZoo engineer Zach Kelling, who claimed to have had a team of 30 engineers working on the project for $50,000 a week without pay. Paul says that Kelling only had three engineers.

Despite Paul’s denial of the allegations and plans to take legal action, CryptoZoo’s social media presence has been inactive since May 2022, leading to speculation that the project has been abandoned. However, Paul insists that CryptoZoo is “coming” and that he will “make damn sure of it.”

