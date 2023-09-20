Left-Wing Taylor Swift Pushes Fans to Register to Vote: ‘We’re at the Starting Line of the Next Presidential Election’

Simon Kent

Pop phenom Taylor Swift, the jet-setting climate change activist, who endorses Democrats, attacks Republicans, and performs for Communist human rights abusing-China’s Singles Day, is encouraging her fans to register to vote ahead of America’s looming presidential election.

Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, so the Democrat cheer leader used the moment to urge her young fans, aka Swifties, to get prepared to head to the polls in the 2024 presidential race.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Taylor Swift and first lady Michelle Obama backstage at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

File/Taylor Swift and first lady Michelle Obama backstage at Nickelodeon’s 25th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/KCA2012/Getty Images for KCA)

File/Taylor Swift performs in Communist China, taking the stage in concert at Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 30, 2014 in Shanghai. (Visual China Group via Getty)

Swift then directed fans to vote.org/nvrd, where she said it’s possible to register “in less than 2 minutes” while adding “We’re at the starting line of the next presidential election.”

This is not the first time the performer has entered the political domain, previously offering her unsolicited views on everything from sexuality and abortion to accusing former President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy.”

As Breitbart News reported, in June she marked the start of Pride Month by blasting what she called “harmful pieces of legislation” — a reference to the growing number of state laws protecting children from irreversible body modification, sexually explicit drag shows, and other forms of radical LGBTQQIAAP2S+ indoctrination.

“We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ[QIAAP2s+] and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Swift — whose fan base contains a large number of gay men — then urged her fans to vote accordingly.

As Breitbart’s David Ng noted, Swift has rushed headlong into the arms of left-wing politics and woke activism in recent years.

In 2020, NG observed she officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, placing her enormous star power and influencer status in service of the Democratic presidential ticket.

At the time, Swift said abortion and gay rights were among her top issues in choosing a candidate.

