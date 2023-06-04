Watch: Taylor Swift Marks Pride Month During Chicago Concert — ‘Harmful’ Laws Putting ‘Queer Community at Risk’

Pop megastar Taylor Swift marked the start of Pride Month by blasting what she called “harmful pieces of legislation” — a reference to the growing number of state laws protecting children from irreversible body modification, sexually explicit drag shows, and other forms of radical LGBTQQIAAP2S+ indoctrination.

Swift was performing Friday at Chicago’s Soldier Field as part of her Eras Tour when she paused to launch her Pride speech.

“We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ[QIAAP2s+] and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Watch below:

Swift — whose fan base contains a large number of gay men — then urged her fans to vote accordingly.

“That’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are’ and ‘This is when these important key primaries are.’” she said, adding “‘Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?’”

States including Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, North and South Dakota, and Montana have enacted laws or measures that protect children from irreversible transgender medical procedures, including hormone therapy and genital transmogrification.

Some states have also prohibited drag shows from being performed where children may be present.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, which prevents the teaching of radical gender ideology, including transgenderism, as well as sexuality to public school children.

As Breitbart News reported, Taylor Swift recently cast a female-to-male transgender model as her love interest in a music video she shot for her album Midnights.

Swift has embraced left-wing politics and woke activism in recent years.

In 2020, she officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, placing her enormous star power and influencer status in service of the Democratic presidential ticket. At the time, Swift said abortion and gay rights were among her top issues in choosing a candidate.

During the 2020 presidential race, Swift lashed out at then-President Donald Trump on social media. In one rant, she accused him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy,” warning “we will vote you out in November.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com