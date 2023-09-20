‘PAW Patrol’ Spinoff Series ‘Rubble & Crew’ Features First Non-Binary Character

Children’s cartoon series Rubble & Crew, a spinoff of the popular PAW Patrol series, added a “non-binary” character last month in an episode written by a radical gay activist.

The episode, “The Crew Builds an Observatory,” debuted on Aug. 22 in the U.S. and features a new character named “River,” a skate-boarding photographer who is always looking to get “the right pic.”

The episode revolves around the builder pups erecting an observatory and telescope so River can get the perfect photo of a passing “shooting star” in space. The River character wears purple, pink, blue and white colors as a nod to the gay pride and transgender flags.

Rubble & Crew is broadcast in the U.S. by Nickelodeon/Paramount.

While the episode from Spin Master Entertainment’s newest “pup” show does not stand on a woke soap box over the character, writer Lindz Amer, an extreme LGBTQ activist, was thrilled to tell her Instagram followers that she was hired to bring LGBTQ representation to the episode.

“It’s officially out in the world and that means I can talk about it!! I got to write an episode of Rubble & Crew (the construction spin off series from the Paw Patrol franchise),” Amer wrote on Instagram on Sept. 2. “They brought me on to consult on the first nonbinary character—meet River!!—for the PP universe and write their episode, talk about a bucket list item.”

“I wanted to write a nonbinary character that was aspirational and incredibly cool, someone for the pups (and kids at home) to look up to. They found an awesome non-binary actor to voice River and I’m so so happy about how it turned out,” she added.

Amer has been targeting children for exposure to the extreme gay agenda for years, and calls herself the “queer Mr. Rogers.”

She hosts a Youtube channel specifically aimed at pre-teens she calls “Queer Kid Stuff,” with which she urges kids to push the agenda on their families.

“At Queer Kid Stuff, our mission is clear: to foster understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities and issues among young minds and their families. We’re committed to creating an inclusive environment where every child can thrive and every family can flourish,” Amer’s description informs viewers.

One recent episode of her Youtube show, for instance, tells children that abortion is a good thing.

Amer also penned the 2023 book “Rainbow Parenting: Your Guide to Raising Queer Kids and Their Allies.”

Amer was also featured as a model and spokesperson for the Dove beauty soap company “Proud to Be Me” campaign in 2021.

