Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Peptic Ulcer Disease Recovery

Sept. 27 (UPI) — Bruce Springsteen is postponing his remaining tour dates in 2023.

The singer’s team announced Wednesday that Springsteen, 74, will reschedule the rest of his 2023 shows with the E Street Band as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, an out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” a notice reads.

Springsteen canceled two concerts in Philadelphia in August after “having been taken ill” and postponed his remaining September shows earlier this month due to “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

Rescheduled dates for the 2023 shows will be announced next week. Tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the new dates, while those no longer able to attend will have 30 days to request a refund.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” Springsteen said in a statement.

Springsteen kicked off the first leg of the tour Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., and added a new North American leg to the tour later that month. The singer also performed shows in Europe.

The tour is the first live concert tour for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their River tour in 2017.